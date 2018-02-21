Mandeville man sentenced to 40 years for rape, molestation of juvenile girls

MANDEVILLE – A Mandeville man will spend the next 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to forcible rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Fifty-year-old David Joseph Murray will serve 40 years for each of the two rape conviction, and 20 years for the molestation conviction, with all three sentences to run concurrently.

The victim’s mother discovered Facebook messages and text messages between Murray and the victim after the victim became pregnant at 13, according to the office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Murray had been raping the girl since she was 11.

In the messages, Murray referred to the unborn baby as his child, according to Montgomery’s office.

A second victim told investigators that Murray began inappropriately touching her and forcing her to touch him sexually when she was seven to eight years old in Jefferson Parish.

Both victims were on hand February 20 when Murray received his sentences, and both victims expressed satisfaction with the judgement, according to Montgomery’s office.