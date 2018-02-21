× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Cookie Dough!

It’s no secret that cookies are loaded with sugar and white carbs, but cookie DOUGH can be the real disaster, sneaking spoonful after spoonful while we bake! But there are a few better-for-you options, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst pre-made cookie dough available!

Note: Not all of the cookie dough brands below are suitable for eating raw

LOVE IT!

DIY White Bean Cookie Dough – recipe here

p.s. snacks | Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough | SECRET INGREDIENT: Garbanzo beans | available online only

Also available in Fudge Brownie & Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Per 3-ounce carton: 200 calories, 22 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar, 5 grams protein.

Ingredients include: garbanzo beans, almonds, organic semi-sweet chocolate, cane sugar, coconut oil…

Quest Protein Bar | Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough | TIP: Heat for 10-15 sec first for a doughy, decadent treat

Per bar: 200 calories, 21 grams carbohydrate, 14 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 21 grams protein

Ingredients: Milk and whey protein isolate), soluble corn fiber (prebiotic fiber), almonds, unsweetened chocolate, erythritol, cocoa butter, sea salt, sucralose, stevia.

LIKE IT!

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies | Only a “like it” because smaller bites, makes portion control more manageable

Per one cookie (½ ounce): 53 calories, 7 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar, <1 gram protein.

Ingredients include: White flour, chocolate chips, sugar, vegetable oil, molasses, eggs.

HATE IT!

Nestle & Pillsbury Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Per 3 ounces: 375 calories, 50 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 31 grams sugar, 2 grams protein.

Ingredients include: White flour, chocolate chips, sugar, vegetable oil, molasses, eggs.

The Cookie Dough Café Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough

Per 3-ounce serving: 315 calories, 54 grams carbohydrate, 1.5 grams fiber, 33 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: Brown sugar, white flour, oats, sugar, butter, peanut butter, chocolate chips, M&M Minis, artificial food dyes (blue 1, red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6), corn syrup.

Eat Pastry Cookie Dough | Vegan, non-GMO

Per 3-ounce serving: 360 calories, 48 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 30 grams sugar, 0 protein

Ingredients include: brown rice and garbanzo flour, Earth Balance oil blend, salt, organic cane sugar, semi-sweet chocolate, brown cane sugar, apple sauce,

###

