Kids celebrate National Engineers Week at UNO!

NEW ORLEANS -- As a part of National Engineers week, more than 16-hundred local middle school and high school students visited The University of New Orleans to learn about the wonders of engineering. Kids participated in a variety of hands-on demonstrations, like watching and learning how a 3D printer works, learn how astronauts have to eat in space, and the student's also learned about electrical engineering.

UNO is the only university in New Orleans that grants degrees in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and civil and environmental engineering. This is the second year the university has held National Engineers Week for students.