Get the Skinny in the Kitchen: Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies | Gluten Free, Low Carb

The secret ingredient is white beans, but you’d never know it. Sweetened with Swerve and a dash of honey – or maple syrup to make them vegan – each cookie has just 100 calories, minimal sugar, and the added bonus of 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein. Plus, they’re oh-so-easy to make!

Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies | Gluten Free, Low Carb

Makes 12 cookies or 24 mini cookies

Ingredients:

1 can white beans (drained, rinsed)

1/3 cup almond butter, peanut butter or Sunbutter

2 tablespoons honey (maple syrup for vegan cookies)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum

1.33 ounce 70-85% dark chocolate (about 1/2 dark chocolate bar, in pieces + chunks)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blend all ingredients except chocolate in a food processor or with immersion blender. Take care to blend all of the white beans thoroughly, until smoothie. Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in dark chocolate pieces. Spoon dough onto baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden.

Per serving (12 per recipe): 100 calories, 5 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 95 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate (6 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 2.95 grams sugar, 4 grams protein.

Per serving (24 per recipe): 50 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 47 grams sodium, 7 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 1.5 grams sugar, 2 grams protein.

