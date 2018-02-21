× Deputies seize $1.5M worth of heroin in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend led to the seizure of $1.5 million worth of heroin and the arrest of two people.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, it’s the largest single heroin seizure in St. Tammany Parish history.

Deputies stopped two vehicles traveling together on Interstate 12 eastbound Saturday afternoon.

Both drivers gave vague explanations about a beach vacation, but deputies said their stories “did not add up.”

Deputies, with the help of two K9s, searched both vehicles and found 7.6 pounds of pure heroin hidden inside one of them.

Deputies believe the drugs were going to be sold in St. Tammany Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two drivers, both nonresident immigrants, were arrested on charges of possession and conspiracy to distribute heroin as well as the traffic violations. The sheriff’s office has not released their names, citing the ongoing investigation.

They’re being held on a $750,000 bond.