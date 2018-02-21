× City’s Utility Committee set to vote on controversial proposed plant in New Orleans East

New Orleans — The New Orleans City Council’s Utility Committee is set to vote Wednesday, over whether to allow Entergy to build a natural gas plant in New Orleans East. The committee met in the Pan American Conference Center around 10 A.M.

The $200 Million facility would be built in Michoud. Entergy says it’s needed to meet demand during peak times, to improve transmission reliability and to get New Orleans power supply back after a hurricane. Opponents held a press conference outside the Pan American building before this meeting.

Justice and Beyond, The East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission and the Rosedale Subdivision say they want to know why there are frequent power outages in the area. They also claim the proposal is too expensive there are environmental risks, and there are alternative energy sources like solar panels.

A vote hasn’t come down yet, it’s expected later Wednesday.