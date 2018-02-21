Caleb from Hahnville High School visited the station today. He is a budding meteorologist and did some job shadowing to learn about the business.
Caleb from Hahnville High School Visited the Studio
-
Memphis gets season sweep over Tulane
-
Jesuit graduate Eric Heigle is still taking in big Grammy win
-
Trump tweet angers survivors of Parkland shooting
-
News with a Twist gets a special visit from a local Girl Scout troop
-
Hahnville Tigers fall to Zachary in the 5A state championship game
-
-
Hahnville beats Covington to advance to the Division 5 semifinals
-
Hahnville beats Acadiana in OT to punch their ticket to the Superdome
-
Hahnville sneaks past Ruston 23-21 for the playoff victory
-
Florida school shooter obtained 10 rifles in last year or so, source says
-
Troopers buy plane ticket to help stranded woman get to Florida after school shooting
-
-
‘I have so much to live for’: Sepsis survivor who thought she had the flu stays strong
-
Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct by Olivia Munn, others
-
Dome Patrol: Cavs work out on Poydras Street, D-II title game looms