Burglar caught on video ransacking Italian Pie on Paris Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – A burglar ransacked an Italian Pie restaurant on Paris Avenue Monday night, making off with cash and paperwork, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified burglar entered the location in the 4700 block of Paris Avenue through an unlocked side door sometime after 9 p.m. on February 19.

Clad in a maroon hooded sweatshirt pulled tight across his face and with the sleeves pulled over his hands, the burglar can be seen on surveillance video hustling through the empty kitchen area and going through drawers in an office.

The burglar made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured individual is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.