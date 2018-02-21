A host of firsts Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial and for New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration remembering the important contributions that African Americans have made in our nation's history.

In honor of Black History Month, News with a Twist is featuring the people and places of New Orleans and beyond that helped to shape our community.

Today, we salute Ernest Nathan "Dutch" Morial.

Morial's son Jacques told us, "My dad was grew up in Treme, went to Holy Redeemer, Xavier Prep, and graduated from McDonogh 35. He attended Xavier (University), and was the first black to graduate from LSU Law School.He was the 1st African American member of the state legislature, 1st African American Juvenile Court judge, 1st African American Appellate Court judge, and of course the 1st African American mayor."

The younger Morial also recalled, "When my dad was elected the city did not have a majority black voting population, so one of his first big challenges was convincing white voters who did not support him, that he was going to run a competent, honest, and fair administration. He left office almost 32 years ago. His generation was of public servants was rooted in the civil rights movement and service, and they knew that any personal achievements that they were blessed with was the result of others. They stood on the shoulders of other courageous people."

Our Black History Month series is brought to you by The King Firm.