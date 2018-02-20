Would you eat it? Lenten Lentil Sloppy Joe’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Thanks to Rhonda in the Bywater, Test Kitchen Taylor tried out some vegan Lentil Sloppy Joe's!

Lentil Sloppy Joe's

1 cup red lentils, rinsed and picked over

2 cups water

1 small head cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1/2 large red bell pepper, seeds removed and chopped

1 celery stick, diced

1 carrot, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 (15 oz) cans crushed tomatoes

1 (8 oz) can tomato sauce

1/4 cup ketchup (we use Annie’s)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

In a medium saucepan or pot, bring lentils and water to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, and let lentils cook for 18-20 minutes, just until lentils are tender. Drain water and set the lentils aside.

While the lentils are cooking, slice the cauliflower in half, removing the thick center core. Cut into large chunks.

Using a food processor, break up the cauliflower into small pieces. Pulse the cauliflower until it looks crumbly. Put cauliflower in a bowl. If you don’t have a food processor, you can finely chop the cauliflower into pieces.

In a large heavy-bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, red pepper, celery, carrot and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic and cauliflower to the pot. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, sugar, chili powder, ground mustard, smoked paprika, and cumin. Stir in the cooked lentils. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Cook on low for 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

