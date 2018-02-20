× Unsolved murder of North Shore fire chief’s wife to be featured on national crime show

LACOMBE, La. — The unsolved shooting death of Nanette Krentel and the subsequent arson of her North Shore home will be featured Wednesday (Feb. 21) on an episode of “Crime Watch Daily.”

The body of Krentel, the wife of St. Tammany Fire Protection District 12 Chief Steve Krentel, was found with a bullet wound in her head in her badly burned house in Lacombe in July 2017.

The FBI is assisting St. Tammany Parish deputies in the investigation. Her husband, the fire chief, was a person of interest, but he was ruled out in September.

Nanette Krentel’s death remains unsolved.

Crime Watch Daily is a syndicated national crime show hosted by Chris Hansen, who used to host NBC’s popular “How to Catch a Predator” show.

Crime Watch Daily will air locally on WNOL at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Anyone with information about Nanette Krentel’s death is asked to contact is Detective Daniel Buckner 985-726-7835 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.