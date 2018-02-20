Tips to show your pets love on ‘National Love Your Pet Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Did you know that today is "National Love Your Pet Day?" Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to MedVet in Metairie to find out the best things you can do to show your pet some love!

Dr. Erin Daniels, MedVet Emergency and Critical Care Specialist said there are many things pet owners can do to show their furry friends love.

"Never bring your puppy to the dog park or to a pet store until he or she receives a full set of vaccinations. Vaccines prevent against many life-threatening diseases," she said.

As we all know it gets very hot and humid in South Louisiana. "Just like people, dogs and cats can suffer from heat-related illnesses. Make sure your pet always has access to fresh water and shelter from the heat, " she said.

Another important thing to remember is regarding harmful substances around your home. "There are harmful substances in or around your household that may be harmful to your pets. These include common plants such as sago palms and lilies. Foods to watch out for with your pets are grapes, raisins, chocolate, onions, garlic, and even sugarfree gum," Dr. Daniels said.

One of the most important thing Dr. Daniels said is, "It's important to have a relationship with your family vet. This helps to ensure that your pet receives his or her annual preventive card such as vaccinations, heartworm prevention, and dental cleanings," she said.

And of course you can never go wrong with giving your pet some nice belly rubs or kisses.

MedVet is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for all your animal and emergency care.