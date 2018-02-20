× State Attorney General’s Office to spearhead lawsuits against opioid manufacturers

BATON ROUGE – The State of Louisiana is launching a coordinated litigation effort against the manufacturers of the opioid drugs that have caused an epidemic across the country.

“The opioid crisis is sweeping the nation; and this is due, in large part, to the drug companies that mislead physicians and the public,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. “A coordinated effort from the State will produce the best results for the families who have lost loved ones to this epidemic. Justice for them is our number one priority.”

Edwards is teaming with the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry, which will take over primary responsibility for a lawsuit filed by the Louisiana Department of Health and lead the effort to pursue all opioid related cases in Louisiana.

“I am confident that the Attorney General’s office will be able to pursue these claims vigorously and will hold the opioid manufacturers responsible for flooding our state with these highly addictive drugs and misleading the public about their addictive nature,” Governor Edwards said.

The lawsuit alleges that the drug companies engaged in fraudulent marketing regarding the risks and benefits of prescription opioids, which helped fuel Louisiana’s opioid epidemic, according to the Governor’s Office.

“The Opioid Epidemic is one of the most challenging and complex problems facing our State,” Landry said. “Tackling this problem will take a concerted effort on many fronts and joining together to coordinate this legal effort is in the best interest of the people of Louisiana. I thank the Governor for putting his faith in our office’s leadership on this issue. We will work hard to hold drug companies accountable for contributing to the opioid abuse, misuse, and addiction that has destroyed so many Louisiana families.”