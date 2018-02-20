St. Aug has been breaking barriers for young black men for more than half a century

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration remembering the important contributions that African Americans have made in our nation's history.

In honor of Black History Month, News with a Twist is featuring the people and places of New Orleans and beyond that helped to shape our community.

Since 1951, St. Augustine High School has been preparing young black men in New Orleans for success.

"To make sure that when they finish, when they graduate, they (are) prepared to be successful," said St. Augustine President Kenneth St. Charles.

Although the school is known regionally for its famed Marching 100 band, what some people might not know is that the Catholic high school has a 98-100 percent college acceptance rate, according to St. Charles.

"We are very proud of the marching 100, the men that they are, and the student that they produce, but the marching 100 is just a small element of what this school is all about," St. Charles said. "We’re very fortunate because we have enough extracurricular activities to keep the kids excited and engaged."

St. Aug was a leader in desegregation, helping to desegregate high school athletics statewide. The Marching 100 was also the first African American high school band to march in the Rex Mardi Gras parade.

