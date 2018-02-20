Power Jacks: How one patient is helping others by gathering and donating power chargers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- One young man is on a mission to gather as many power chords as possible for children who are hospitalized.

It's called Power Jacks, which only makes sense because it was created by 13 year-old Jack Lewy.

Lewy is no stranger to Tulane Lakeside Hosptial for Women and Children in Metairie.

In December, Lewy suffered from nose bleed that lasted over four hours.

Soon after, he was diagnosed with an auto immune disease called ITP, or Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura.

ITP is a bleeding disorder due to unusually low levels of platelets.

"I had never been to the hospital before..it was very scary," says Lewy.

Jack's mom, Vanessa Lewy, was there by his side during the diagnosis.

"We actually walked in and said, that's the infusion room! My gosh, I hope I never have to go in there, and then two minutes later we hear, guys ya'll have to go in here," says Lewy.

"His body just started to hyper take away his platelets. If you don't have platelets you don't clot, and so you bleed," says Vanessa.

She says the treatments could sometimes last a discouraging 12 hours or longer.

That's when Jack came up with a plan to lift his spirits, and the spirits of others.

"He said, you know mom I really think I should, everybody wants to do something, why don't I ask for chargers," says Vanessa.

"Having someone to talk to, watching a TV show, when you are sitting in this chair for 15 hours is very helpful," says Lewy.

Lewy says not all families remember to bring their power chords to the hospital, something he discovered first hand.

A nurse volunteered her charger up for Lewy, and he saw the need to create Power Jacks.

Child Life, an organization within Tulane's hospital, gave Lewy colored pencils and paper to create his logo.

His sister then helped by taking that logo and creating a label and Facebook page for the group.

That's when people started to hear Lewy's concern about the need for power chargers in hospitals.

"People just started bringing in chargers to my mom's work and it was just crazy how fast it started working," says Lewy.

"To sit there with your son who's in pain, who is laying in a hospital bed, and to see him want to care for other people as a means to get himself feeling better, there is just... there is no words," says Vanessa.

Lewy had his spleen removed last week.

Doctor's believe this will rectify his illness for now.

In good spirits, Lewy had gather and donated about twenty packets of power jacks to different areas of Tulane Lakeside.

