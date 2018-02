× Play ‘Bachelor Bingo’ on Freret Street

NEW ORLEANS– If you’re a fan of the hit ABC show, “The Bachelor” and want a fun watch party to go to, head to Liberty’s Cheesesteaks on Freret Street.

Every Monday during episodes of “The Bachelor” they hold a game of “Bachelor Bingo” for prizes. They also have rose drink specials.

The bar manager is a fan of the show and decided to throw this watch party every Monday.

For more information, click HERE.