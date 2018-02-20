× Gunman kicks in door, holds gun to head of 12-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS – A gunman burst into a home in New Orleans East yesterday morning, held a gun to the head of a 12-year-old girl, and demanded money.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road on February 19, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified gunman kicked in the front door and began yelling “where’s the money?” before grabbing the girl and pointing a gun at her head.

A 37-year-old man gave the gunman an unknown amount of money, and he fled the scene, according to the NOPD.

A 21-year-old man, 9-year-old child, and 21-year-old woman who were in the residence at the time were not harmed.