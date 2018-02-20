× NOPD: 2 women ‘fondle’ man they met on Bourbon St., steal his watch

NEW ORLEANS – A man reported his watch stolen after two women he met on Bourbon Street “fondled him” in their car.

The incident occurred just before 3:45 a.m. on February 20 in the 900 block of Poydras Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified 53-year-old man accompanied the two women to their vehicle after the trio met on Bourbon.

The women proceeded to fondle the man, and at some point managed to slip his watch off his wrist, according to the NOPD.

The two women then kicked the victim out of the vehicle.

The value of the watch has not been released.