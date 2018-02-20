× NOFD: 5 adults, 1 child escape 3 alarm blaze in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS – An elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning three alarm fire in the St. Claude neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the blaze in the 1300 block of Gallier Street at 7:05 a.m. this morning, minutes after receiving the first call, according to the NOFD.

A single-story wooden home was already heavily engulfed in flame, and the blaze had already spread to the back of an adjoining camelback shotgun home.

A second alarm was called at 7:12 a.m. when firefighters realized the fire had spread already, and a third alarm was sounded at 7:48 a.m. when it appeared the fire might spread further, according to the NOFD.

Fifteen NOFD vehicles and 45 fire operators flocked to the scene.

The fire was brought under control by 7:52 a.m.

Five adults and one child had already escaped the fire by the time firefighters arrived, and one of those adults, an elderly woman, was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

There were no working smoke alarms in either home, according to the NOFD.

“The NOFD would once again like to remind residents of Orleans Parish that we supply and install 10yr smoke alarms free of charge,” NOFD spokesperson Captain Edwin Homes said in a press release. “Please contact the NOFD 504-658-4714 or online at http://www.nola.gov/nofd if you are in need of this potentially lifesaving service.”