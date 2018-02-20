Mixing it up: Jazz & Heritage Foundation offers audio engineering classes for teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is adding to its roster of educational workshops for teenagers with new classes in audio engineering.

One workshop will teach the fundamentals of audio engineering in a recording studio environment. The other will teach the basics of stage production and mixing sound in the context of a live event, such as a concert or music festival.

The monthly workshops will take place simultaneously on Saturday afternoons at the Jazz & Heritage Center starting Feb. 24.

"We’re trying to teach some of the technical skills that go into the production side of music," says Scott Aiges, director of programs, marketing and communications for the foundation.

They are free and open to students between 13 and 17 years old.

Enrollment in both workshops will be limited to 20 students.

