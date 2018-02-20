JPSO looking for armed burglar who targeted Terrytown fire station

TERRYTOWN, LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man caught on video burglarizing a fire station earlier this month.

The unidentified man can be seen entering a fire station in the early morning hours of February 8 in Terrytown and stealing equipment and tools.

Before fleeing, the man stopped, pulled a gun from his waistband, and pointed it at a door to an area where fire personnel were present after apparently hearing a noise, according to the JPSO.

Some of the stolen property was later found abandoned in Plaquemines Parish.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or on any of the stolen property is asked to call Detective Craig Toups of the JPSO Burglary and Theft Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.