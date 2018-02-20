French Quarter Fest 2018 lineup and poster revealed

NEW ORLEANS — Cyril Neville, Irma Thomas, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Robin Barnes, and Amanda Shaw are just a few of the 300 artists who will appear on 23 stages at French Quarter Fest 2018.

Organizers of French Quarter Fest are stepping it up this year for the 35th anniversary of the free music, food, and art festival.

This year’s poster was created by popular local artist Frenchy, who specializes in live paintings of musical events and has been the official artist for the Saints and the Hornets for several years.

The poster portrays a scene from the popular Abita Stage. Organizers wanted to celebrate the diversity of the fest’s genres.

Organizers say since it’s a banner year, the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture will “bring a record number of musical debuts, fresh menu items, new partnerships, and unique experiences that will both honor our heritage and embrace our future.”

Some of the big restaurants returning: Antoine’s, Pat O’Brien’s, Trey Yuen, Tujague’s Vaucresson Sausage, Desire Oyster Bar and Court of Two Sisters. New restaurants coming to FQ Fest: Cafe Beignet, Cafe Dauphine, The Company Burger, The Daily Beet, Flamingo A-Go-Go and So Bou.

They’re also launching a VIP membership experience, including a hospitality lounge, an elevated viewing area near the Abita stage, private bars, refreshments, air-conditioned restrooms, merchandise discounts, memorabilia, exclusive programming and more.

The fest runs from April 12th to the 15th, throughout the French Quarter and Woldenberg Park.

LINE UP:

Thursday, April 12

Alex McMurray

Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory

Bag of Donuts

Banu Gibson and the New Orleans Hot Jazz

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Deltaphonic featuring Khris Royal *

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Fredy Omar con su Banda

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans

Juju Child *

Lisa Amos *

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Nathan Williams & the Zydeco Cha Chas

New Breed Brass Band

New Orleans Suspects

Panorama Jazz Band

Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Band featuring DJ Jubilee

Preservation All-Stars

Rechell Cook and the Regeneration Band*

Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds

Sweet Crude

“Terrance “”Hollywood”” Taplin leads the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

The Irene Sage Band

The Pentones

The Quickening *

T’Monde

Tuba Skinny

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Friday, April 13

Ashlin Parker Quartet *

Audacity Brass Band

Babineaux Sisters Band

Benny Grunch and the Bunch

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men

Bill Summers & Jazalsa

Bon Bon Vivant

Bonerama

Burlesuqe

Cha Wa

Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6

Chocolate Milk*

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Ellis Marsalis Quintet

Jamal Batiste Band

James Andrews

Joe Krown

Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound featuring Kid Merv

John Boutté

Jon Cleary

Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest

Luther Kent Quartet

Lynn Drury Band

Magnetic Ear

MainLine

Marc Stone

Mario Abney

Marshland

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns

Mia Borders

Naughty Professor

New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Red Hot Brass Band

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers

Sean Ardoin

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs

Smoke N Bones

Stooges Brass Band

Thais Clark & her JAZZsters

The Catahoulas *

The Crooked Vines *

The Revealers

Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters

Water Seed

Yung Vul

Zachary Richard*

Zena Moses & Rue Fiya

Saturday, April 14

A2D2 Experience with Antoine Diel & Arséne DeLay *

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson *

Alexandra Scott

Alfred Banks w/Cool Nasty *

Amanda Ducorbier

Amanda Shaw

Anaïs St. John

Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Brass-A-Holics

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Charmaine Neville

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Cole Williams Band

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble *

Dash Rip Rock

Debbie Davis and Josh Paxton

Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders

Edna Karr *

Egg Yolk Jubilee

Erica Falls

Funk Monkey

G and The Swingin’ Gypsies

George and Gerald French

Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras

Harpist Rachel Van Voorhees

Heigher Heights Reggae Band

Helen Gillet’s Wazozo Zorchestra

Homer A. Plessy Community School *

Hot Rod Lincoln

Jamil Sharif

John “Papa” Gros

John Rankin

Kettle Black *

Kid Simmons Jazz Band

Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band

Linnzi Zaorski

Little Freddie King

Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs

Luke Spurr Allen

Lulu and the Broadsides (feat. Dayna Kurtz) *

Luna Mora *

Mark Brooks

Mason Ruffner

Mike Harvey’s Hot Club

Miss Sophie Lee

Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

Naydja CoJoe

New Birth Brass Band

New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra

New Orleans Swamp Donkeys

New Orleans Wildlife Band

On The Levee Band

Opera on Tap

Orange Kellin’s New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra

Original Dixieland Jazz Band

Otra

Papa Mali

Patrice Fisher and Arpa

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Paulin Brothers Jazz Band

Professor Craig Adams band

Rebirth Brass Band

Richard “Piano” Scott and Friends

Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band

Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band

Soul Brass Band

Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

Sweet Olive String Band

TBC Brass Band

The DayWalkers *

The Iguanas

The Last Straws

The Nayo Jones Experience

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers

The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins

The Zion Harmonizers

Tim Laughlin

Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions

Tricentennial High School Band *

Turnaround Arts Program/ReNew: Delores T. Aaron Middle School Brass Band *

Valerie Sassyfras

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

Wendell Brunious

Zydefunk *

Sunday, April 15

Adam Crochet

Andre Bohren

Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band

Andy J Forest Treeaux

Astral Project

Bamboula 2000

Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz

Beth Patterson

Blato Zlato *

Bonsoir Catin *

Bucktown All-Stars

Calvin Johnson and Native Son

Carl LeBlanc

Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires

Christien Bold & SoulSwing *

Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders

Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet

Creole String Beans

Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson

Cyril Neville & Swamp Funk

Dancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders and the Tomcats

Darcy Malone and The Tangle

Don Jamison Heritage School of Music

Dr. Jee Yeoun Ko and Friends

Ecirb Müller’s Twisted Dixie

Evan Christopher’s Clarinet Road

Garden District Band

Germaine Bazzle

Gina Brown & Anutha Level

Gregory Agid Quartet

Harmonouche

Honey Island Swamp Band

Hot Club of New Orleans

Hot Stuff featuring Becky Allen

James Martin Band *

James Williams *

Jeremy Davenport

John Royen’s New Orleans Rhythm Band

Johnny Sansone

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

Kelcy Mae

King James & The Special Men

KIPP Believe College Prep *

Landry Walker H.S. *

Lars Edegran and the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra

Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience

Lena Prima

Mahogany Brass Band

Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters

Mikhala “Jazz Muffin” Iversen *

Michael Watson

NOCCA Jazz Ensemble *

Ovi-G Froggies

Palmetto Bug Stompers

Papo y Son Mandao *

Raw Oyster Cult

Red Wolf Brass Band

Rhodes Spedale & Live Jazz Group

Ricardo Pascal Orchestra

Rockin’ Dopsie and the Zydeco Twisters

Rosie Ledet & the Zydeco Playboys

Russell Batiste and the Uptown Indians featuring Jason Neville

Sam Price & the True Believers

Sarah Quintana & The Miss River Band

Shotgun Jazz Band

Sierra Green & The Soul Machine

Stephanie Jordan

Symphony Chorus of New Orleans

Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires

The Albinas Prizgintas Quartet

The Dixie Cups

The Dukes of Dixieland

The Joe Cabral Thrio

The Jones Sisters *

The Mid-City Aces

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Pfister Sisters

The Smoking Time Jazz Club

The Tin Men

The Vettes

Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band

Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony

Treme Brass Band

Vivaz

Wanda Rouzan and A Taste of New Orleans