Cookin’ with Nino: Greek Tuna Pasta Salad

Greek Tuna Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound ROTINI pasta

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup Rouses first cold pressed olive oil

4 vine ripened tomatoes, chopped

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon fresh basil chopped finely

1 teaspoon oregano chopped finely

1/8 teaspoon kosher or sea Salt

1/8 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

juice of one lemon

2 6-8 ounce tuna filets cooked , 2 with 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning or two 6-ounce pouches white tuna in water, drained and broken into chunks

Instructions:

Cook pasta and drain well, set aside. Pour the vinegar into a large bowl and whisk in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, stir in lemon juice. Mix in the tomatoes, red onion, and olives. Add the pasta and parsley, basil, oregano and toss. Add salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper, ( or 2 tsp. seafood seasoning) mix well . Stir in the tuna.

*****If cooking tuna: In a medium mixing bowl, place tuna and sprinkle with seafood seasoning. place tuna in preheated skillet and cook on high, searing the outside for 2 minutes each side. Leave tuna in skillet and cook until desired texture is achieved, cut to 1/4 inch cubes.

