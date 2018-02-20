Cookin’ with Nino: Greek Tuna Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ROTINI pasta
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup Rouses first cold pressed olive oil
- 4 vine ripened tomatoes, chopped
- 1/4 red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped
- 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil chopped finely
- 1 teaspoon oregano chopped finely
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher or sea Salt
- 1/8 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- juice of one lemon
- 2 6-8 ounce tuna filets cooked , 2 with 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning or two 6-ounce pouches white tuna in water, drained and broken into chunks
Instructions:
- Cook pasta and drain well, set aside.
- Pour the vinegar into a large bowl and whisk in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, stir in lemon juice.
- Mix in the tomatoes, red onion, and olives.
- Add the pasta and parsley, basil, oregano and toss.
- Add salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper, ( or 2 tsp. seafood seasoning) mix well .
- Stir in the tuna.
*****If cooking tuna: In a medium mixing bowl, place tuna and sprinkle with seafood seasoning. place tuna in preheated skillet and cook on high, searing the outside for 2 minutes each side. Leave tuna in skillet and cook until desired texture is achieved, cut to 1/4 inch cubes.
