Cookin’ with Nino: Greek Tuna Pasta Salad

Posted 6:15 AM, February 20, 2018, by

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ROTINI pasta
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Rouses first cold pressed olive oil
  • 4 vine ripened  tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/4 red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil chopped finely
  • 1 teaspoon oregano chopped finely
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher or sea Salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • juice of one lemon
  • 2  6-8 ounce tuna filets cooked , 2 with 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning or two 6-ounce pouches  white tuna in water, drained and broken into chunks

Instructions:

  1. Cook pasta and drain well, set aside.
  2. Pour the vinegar into a large bowl and whisk in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, stir in lemon juice.
  3. Mix in the tomatoes, red onion, and olives.
  4. Add the pasta and parsley, basil, oregano and toss.
  5. Add salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper, ( or 2 tsp. seafood seasoning) mix well .
  6. Stir in the tuna.

*****If cooking tuna: In a medium mixing bowl, place tuna and sprinkle with seafood seasoning.  place tuna in preheated skillet and cook on high, searing the outside for 2 minutes each side.  Leave tuna in skillet and cook until desired texture is achieved, cut to 1/4 inch cubes.

