Attorney General Jeff Landry reportedly breaks 6 ribs snowboarding

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry broke six ribs snowboarding in Montana last week.

The accident has limited his movement and ability to talk, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge.

The accident occurred during whiteout conditions that were so severe that Landry couldn’t see his own boots, according to WBRZ.

Landry has been working from his home in Broussard while he recuperates.