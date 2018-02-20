× 2 teens behind bars after St. Bernard records first homicide of 2018

MERAUX, La. – Two 16-year-olds are behind bars after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man during an argument in Meraux earlier this week.

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a man lying on the ground covered in blood around 9:30 p.m. on February 19 in the 2700 block of Maureen Lane in Meraux.

Officers found Justin Price lying on a driveway bleeding heavily from three stab wounds, according to the SBSO.

Price died at University Hospital from his wounds a short time later.

While en route to the hospital, Price told deputies he had been arguing with two 16-year-olds, one of whom had stabbed him.

After giving detectives the identity of his assailants, the 16-year-old suspect was arrested and confessed to stabbing Price.

The second 16-year-old has been charged as a principal to second degree murder for his part in the incident, while the first suspect faces second degree murder charges.

Both teens are being held at the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center, and bond has not yet been set for either.

This is the first homicide in St. Bernard Parish in 2018, according to the SBSO.