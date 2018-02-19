Two friends reported missing in St. Tammany Parish

PEARL RIVER, La. — Authorities in St. Tammany Parish are looking for two people who were last seen Thursday (Feb. 15) leaving their home on Joe Moore Road in Pearl River.

According to the sheriff’s office, Raegan Elizabeth Day, 20, and Dustin R. Hartline, 28, were supposed to be going to a family member’s home in Kenner and then to the Baton Rouge area.

They never showed up at the family member’s home, and they haven’t been seen or heard from since then.

The two were in a dark blue 2011 Chevrolet Camaro with a Mississippi license plate number PUH 722.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 985-898-2338.