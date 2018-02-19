× Report: Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show ending after 2 seasons

New Orleans born musician and entertainer Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show is ending after two seasons, according to a report from Variety.

The show, “Harry,” will tape through September.

“Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show,” NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety.

Harry told the news website that he’s “incredibly proud of the show we produced over the past two seasons.”

“We tried to create a safe place where families could gather to be entertained, uplifted and inspired and where we could celebrate everyday women who work hard to make our world a better place,” he said. ” I am truly grateful for the opportunity and will continue to find avenues to uplift our country.”