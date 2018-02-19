× Ponchatoula High School to get extra security all week after online threat

PONCHATOULA, LA – An overnight search of Ponchatoula High School turned up “no credible evidence” of a threat to the school or its students, according to Tangipahoa Parish School System officials.

The search was conducted after a threat to the school circulated on social media.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards oversaw the search and assigned extra officers to patrol the school along with local officers, according to the TPSS.

The heightened security will remain in place throughout the week.

“Our department is aware that there are concerns regarding threats to our schools in the area and as always, we take this very seriously,” Ponchatoula Police Department officials said in a Facebook post. “Therefore, we will have officers at every school in our city for the entire week. Your children’s safety is our number one concern and we will do everything we can to keep them safe.”