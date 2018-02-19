Plessy and Ferguson Foundation creates a local trail of Civil Rights markers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration remembering the important contributions that African Americans have made in our nation's history.

In honor of Black History Month, News with a Twist is featuring the people and places of New Orleans and beyond that helped to shape our community.

Today, it's the Plessy and Ferguson Foundation.

Founded by descendants of the players in the landmark Supreme Court decision that made "separate but equal" the law until the 1950s, the foundation works to teach the story of Plessy v. Ferguson, along with other stories that are relevant to the Civil Rights discussion today.

The organization has worked to erect several historical markers around New Orleans, highlighting Civil Rights efforts and creating a local Civil Rights trail.

"We want people who come to our community to understand our history and uplift the importance of the sites," said Brenda Square, a local historian and archivist.

The first was the Plessy site, followed by the McDonogh 19 school site and the Valena C. Jones school in the Seventh Ward. From there, the group placed a marker at the Pythian Temple downtown. Next, they're going to Dryades Street to highlight what was once a black shopping and civic engagement district.

