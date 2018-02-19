Play ball! The high school season starts now. One pitcher plays with all his heart. And just ONE hand.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. -- And it's time to, play ball.

It's the start of the high school baseball season across Louisiana and around America.

As the boys and girls of baseball hit the field, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire want you to see a story the story of a Louisiana high school baseball player that won an Emmy.

The story was originally called: "One Hand, One Heart. One Fastball."

Here are Wild Bill's words from the original story of Timmy Ruffino who's back on the baseball field right now:

In the middle of the baseball game. In the middle of the baseball field.

Everybody's watching Timmy Ruffino, the pitcher for the Archbishop Hannan High School Hawks.

Timmy Ruffino first picked up a baseball when he was 2 years old.

Now, he's 16 and a sophomore. According to his coach, Timmy's as good as it gets. And he does it all with one hand.

Timmy was born without a right hand.

"Sometimes it doesn't hit me," Timmy says. "I have to think about it."

In fact, Timmy sees it as a gift, not a curse.

"It makes me work harder every day," he says. "I have one less thing than everybody else has, so I have to try twice as hard."

Timmy's mom sets up her folding chair for every game. Every game, same chair, some location not far from first base. She says her son is a inspiration to many.