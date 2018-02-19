NOPD trying to solve six cases… of stolen beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find the suspects who stole six cases of beer. The investigation is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on Wednesday, February 7, at about 3:00 in the afternoon in the 1600 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard. It was all caught on video, and police released the surveillance footage.

The video shows a man walking out of a convenience store with what appears to be three cases of Bud Light. A second video clip shows another man leave the store with two cases of Heineken and a case of Corona.

According to police, the suspects sprinted past the cash register and out the door without paying.

The surveillance footage also shows the two men get into -- what police describe as -- a gray sedan. Police say they were unable to determine what the car's license plate was.

To see the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police catch the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.