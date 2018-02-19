× New hot sauces based on ‘The Golden Girls’

NEW ORLEANS– Were you a fan of the hit TV sitcom “The Golden Girls?”

If you were, these hot sauces are sure to spice up your life.

The new collection of hot sauces is from “Always Fits,” and each bottle features the fabulous foursome: Dorothy, Sophia, Rose, and Blanche.

They are playfully titled: “Bea Spicy,” “Desert Rose,” “Sicilian Fire,” and “Hot Slut.”

Each bottle costs $10, or you can buy the whole set for $32.

Here’s a link to Always Fit, click HERE.