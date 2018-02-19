× Man shot in chest with arrow in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS – A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found with an arrow sticking out of his chest in the Lower Ninth Ward early this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Flood Streets shortly after midnight, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man was found with an arrow wound to the chest and rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No additional details have been released.

