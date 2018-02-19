× Man beaten and robbed returning from grocery store in Mid City

NEW ORLEANS – A man returning from the grocery store in Mid City yesterday afternoon was attacked and robbed inside his own home.

The unidentified 58-year-old victim was approached by 49-year-old Billy Holmes shortly after 3:30 p.m. on February 18 in the 3200 block of Canal Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Holmes demanded money from the victim and forced his way inside.

When the victim refused, Holmes began striking him, grabbed cash from the victim’s shirt pocket, and fled, according to the NOPD.

Holmes was later arrested and charged with simple robbery.