Jesuit graduate Eric Heigle is still taking in big Grammy win

NEW ORLEANS -- The Lost Bayou Ramblers won their first Grammy at the 2018 awards for best regional roots album. For a Metairie native and Jesuit grad in the group, the experience is still surreal.

"I've been inspired by my roots my entire life, and that bleeds through in my music," said the album's co-producer and drummer Eric Heigle. "Winning a grammy is just an added bonus."

Though he was not in the Jesuit band, he did have his own band in high school, eventually joining the Ramblers about five years ago.

The Best Regional Roots Music Album category has only existed for seven years, and Louisiana natives have already taken home six grammophones in the category. the LBR's album Kalenda's win also marks the 12th for Best of the Beat winners Dockside Studios (Best Recording Studio).

After graduating from Jesuit, Eric was enrolled in Loyola University’s music industries studies program but left to tour with the now-defunct band Ellipsis. His success with the band earned him a spot on the Gambit‘s “40 under 40” list in 2009 at the age of 25.

Heigle returned home to earn a psychology degree from the University of New Orleans in 2008. In his spare time, he worked in musical engineering at Tipitina’s, session drumming, and freelance audio engineering.

Heigle has also co-produced other Grammy nominated albums.

"This album is of this area, very specifically," said Heigle. "You know the whole Cajun song book is deep, there's hundreds and hundreds of songs and the Michot brothers, who ... really know the book."

You can catch the Lost Bayou Ramblers at Wednesday at the Square on March 14th, and again at Tipitina's on April 20th.