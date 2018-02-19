Governor Edwards & Mayor Landrieu speak at addiction treatment center groundbreaking in Broadmoor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Odyssey House Louisiana held a ground breaking ceremony Monday morning. The addiction treatment center is expanding, opening up another location here at Broad and Fourth. Governor John Bel Edwards spoke. He said opioid prescription numbers are decreasing in our state, but that's not good enough.

"From 5.7 million prescriptions in 2013 to 4.9 million prescriptions in 2017. 4.9 million prescriptions last year! People -- we have 4.6 million people in the state of Louisiana? Think about that -- and we're not the worst in the country! But that's indicative of the problem that we have," said Governor Edwards.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell, and other local leaders also came out. The historic Bohn Motor company will be restored for roughly 14.4 million dollars, revitalizing Broad Avenue, creating 45 new permanent jobs, doubling the Odyssey House's capacity, providing low-cost medical and behavioral healthcare to thousands of addicts in New Orleans.Construction should wrap up in February or March of next year.

Before the governor spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, he spoke at the convention center for the American Rental Association convention.

The ARA Rental Show is for the equipment rental industry, including everything from construction to party equipment.