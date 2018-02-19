× Batter up: here’s the schedule for the WGNO Baseball Classic

The 5th annual WGNO baseball classic is Thursday thru Saturday at (5) different sites.

The tournament is hosted by Brother Martin high school. Head coach Jeff Lupo, in his first season as Crusaders head coach, said in the current playoff system, every game is important.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is the schedule for the WGNO baseball classic

Thursday

At Chalmette

5:00 Jesuit vs Chalmette

At Kirsch-Rooney

4:30 pm Shaw vs Ponchatoula

7:00 pm Rummel vs Ponchatoula

At RBI Field

4:30 pm Brother Martin vs Fontainebleau

7:00 pm Brother Martin vs Franklinton

At St Paul

4:30 pm St Paul's vs West Ouachita

7:00 pm St Paul's vs Ruston

Friday

At Chalmette

4:30 pm St Paul's vs Chalmette

7:00 pm Chalmette vs Shaw

At Kirsch-Rooney

4:30 pm Jesuit vs Ruston

7:00 pm Ruston vs Ponchatoula

At RBI Field

4:30 pm Brother Martin vs West Ouachita

7:00 pm Fontainebleau vs West Ouachita

At Mike Miley Stadium

5:00 pm Rummel vs Franklinton

Saturday

At Chalmette

9:00 am Rummel vs Chalmette

11:30 am Rummel vs Fontainebleau

At Kirsch-Rooney

9:00 am Jesuit vs West Ouachita

11:30 am Jesuit vs Ponchatoula

At RBI Field

9:00 am Brother Martin vs Ruston

11:30 am St Paul's vs Franklinton

2:00 pm Shaw vs Franklinton

4:30 pm Shaw vs Fontainebleau