Batter up: here’s the schedule for the WGNO Baseball Classic
The 5th annual WGNO baseball classic is Thursday thru Saturday at (5) different sites.
The tournament is hosted by Brother Martin high school. Head coach Jeff Lupo, in his first season as Crusaders head coach, said in the current playoff system, every game is important.
Here is the schedule for the WGNO baseball classic
Thursday
At Chalmette
5:00 Jesuit vs Chalmette
At Kirsch-Rooney
4:30 pm Shaw vs Ponchatoula
7:00 pm Rummel vs Ponchatoula
At RBI Field
4:30 pm Brother Martin vs Fontainebleau
7:00 pm Brother Martin vs Franklinton
At St Paul
4:30 pm St Paul's vs West Ouachita
7:00 pm St Paul's vs Ruston
Friday
At Chalmette
4:30 pm St Paul's vs Chalmette
7:00 pm Chalmette vs Shaw
At Kirsch-Rooney
4:30 pm Jesuit vs Ruston
7:00 pm Ruston vs Ponchatoula
At RBI Field
4:30 pm Brother Martin vs West Ouachita
7:00 pm Fontainebleau vs West Ouachita
At Mike Miley Stadium
5:00 pm Rummel vs Franklinton
Saturday
At Chalmette
9:00 am Rummel vs Chalmette
11:30 am Rummel vs Fontainebleau
At Kirsch-Rooney
9:00 am Jesuit vs West Ouachita
11:30 am Jesuit vs Ponchatoula
At RBI Field
9:00 am Brother Martin vs Ruston
11:30 am St Paul's vs Franklinton
2:00 pm Shaw vs Franklinton
4:30 pm Shaw vs Fontainebleau