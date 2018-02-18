Tulane sweeps weekend series with Wright State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Tulane's 2018 season got started in the best way possible, sweeping the weekend series with Wright State. The Green Wave won Friday 4-3, won Saturday 6-5, and then finished it off with an 11-5 win Sunday.

In the series finale, Tulane and Wright State were tied at 2 through the first inning, then the Green Wave took the lead in the third with the ground-out RBI from Grant Witherspoon to make it 3-2 Green Wave. The Raiders responded in the top of the 5th with 2 more runs-- including a Zach Weatherford solo home run and an RBI single from Gabe Snyder. In the bottom half of the 5th, Tulane jumped back out front for good, thanks to a sac fly from Sal Gozzo, followed later by a Matt Rowland 3-run home run. The 7-4 lead was enough of a cushion for the Green Wave, who then added 2 more runs in the 7th and 2 more in the 8th.

Four Tulane players had multiple hits in the win, with Rowland leading the way with 5 RBI on a 2-5 day at the plate. Witherspoon was 1-3 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. On the mound, starter Keagan Gillies went 4 and two-thirds innings, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits. Five pitchers then came out of the bullpen to close-out the game, giving-up a combined one run on 3 hits in the final 4 and a third innings.

Tulane (3-0) now hits the road for their next series, playing 3 games at Ole Miss this coming weekend. Their game Friday, Feb. 23 is at 4 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and 1 p.m. first pitch Sunday.