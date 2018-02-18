They put the chic in ‘biker chick’, this all female biker group is demanding respect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Welcome to 2018, the age of recognizing a woman's place in this world- right next to men.

Meet the Caramel Curves, an all female biker group that is joining the female empowerment movement by motorcycle. This is not your typical biker group.

"We're girly, but we like to get dirty," said co-founder Tru. "We dress up in heels, wear make up, get our hair and nails done, and race the boys."

They're fearless, they're chic, and they rip through the streets of New Orleans in 4 inch stilettos.

"We're the coldest chicks on bikes," said co-founder Coco, who wears Chanel gloves with her hot pink bike. "You don't see anyone doing what we're doing. We ride bikes, two wheels, in heels, we come through, we burn rubber, we pop wheelies, we race, we do whatever boys can do, but better. And, we look cuter while doing it."

They're mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, and they're demanding respect in a typically male dominated hobby.

"It's very empowering only because a lot of guys think there's only certain things women can do, like cook, clean, drive cars, but we do it all," said Caramel Curve member Icy Baby.

You may have seen them during Mardi Gras, they rode in Femme Fatal. They're hard to miss with their colorful hair, matching get-ups, and the pink smoke that follows when they do a burnout.

As for their riding outfits, they say as long as you can walk in heels, you can ride in them.

"It's easier actually, they lift you up, make you taller, and you can balance on your bike better," said Foxy, a Caramel Curve.

But there is one rule of the group.

"If you're not a broad you can't ride with us," laughed Coco. "What dude is going to want to wear heels anyway!"

They are inspiring girls everywhere, one wheelie at a time.