MANDEVILLE, La.-- The Mystic Krewe of Mardi Paws parade rolled on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville this afternoon. The parade celebrates pups and their owners.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the parade which had a theme this year of: "Fables, Fairy Tales, and Nursery Rhymes."

Dog owners registered their dogs to take part in the parade for $25. Money raised goes to help the Ian Somerhalder Foundation which aims to make the planet better for people and its creatures.