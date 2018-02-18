9-year old Michael Jackson impersonator becomes hit on parade route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Did you happen to see this 9-year old's fancy footwork on the parade route? During Mardi Gras, 9-year old, Bay Bishop could be found dancing in the streets to his favorite Michael Jackson songs.

The young dancer loves dancing to Michael Jackson music and even dresses in full Michael Jackson costume with the signature hat and glove. Bay definitely got the crowd going at the Bacchus parade last Sunday.

His mom said that he learned all the Michael Jackson dance moves from the movie, "This Is It."

As for Bay he said he enjoyed the crowds of parade-goers cheering on him and his Micheal Jackson moves.

"It makes me feel famous," he said.