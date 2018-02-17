× Xavier and Dillard split Crosstown Classic double-header

New Orleans — Xavier and Dillard each came away with a win Saturday in the annual Crosstown Classic, as the Gold Nuggets upset the 17th ranked Bleu Devils in the women’s game, and Dillard defeated 22nd ranked Xavier in the men’s game.

The ladies played first, with Xavier avenging their 10-point loss last month, by beating Dillard 75-63. It was only the second GCAC loss of the season and 4th overall for the lady Bleu Devils, whose 8-game win-streak came to an end. Dasia Pitre led all scorers with a career-high 19 points for the Gold Nuggets (11-11, 4-5 GCAC). Adriiana Jackson led Dillard (21-4, 9-2 GCAC) with 18 points, 9 rebounds, while Alyssa Washington added 13 points in the loss.

In the men's game, Dillard led from the jump, thanks to 8-straight points from Jorori Coleman, who ended-up leading all scorers with 25 points. The Bleu Devils led by 5 at the half, but Xavier's Jalen David helped keep the Gold Rush close, scoring 7 points to start the second half. David led Xavier with 17 points and Virgil Davison chipped-in 16, but it wasn't enough in this one to get their team the win. Dillard (17-9, 8-3 GCAC) stayed ahead, beating Xavier 79-65. Five Bleu Devils players were in double-figures. With the loss, Xavier falls to (19-7, 6-3 GCAC).