× VIDEO: Holy Cross Advances to Division II Finals with 3-0 Win Over Ruston

New Orleans, La– The Holy Cross boys soccer team advances to the Division II Final with a 3-0 win over Ruston Saturday afternoon at Pan-American Stadium. Holy Cross and Ruston were scoreless in the first half of play. Within two minutes of the second half Ethan Jones scored the game’s first goal. Minutes later Ethan Garvey would add to the lead with his goal to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. As time winding down, Sebastian Aguilar’s goal sealed it for Holy Cross as they will face Beau Chene for the Division II state title in Lafayette. Holy Cross is seeking for its first state title in school history. Beau Chene vs. Holy will take place February 22, Thursday, 7:30pm on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Cajun Field.