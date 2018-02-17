× That’s a winner: LSU, UNO, Tulane, SLU all open season with victories

Opening night in college baseball was good to Louisiana.

In Baton Rouge, Josh Smith hit a three run homer in the 8th inning as the Tigers rallied to defeat Notre Dame 7-6. LSU has won 17 straight season openers dating back to the 2002 season.

At Maestri Field, UNO defeated Illinois-Chicago 5-4. Darren Willis’ single drove in the game winner in the 10th inning.

At Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, transfer Kaleb Roper of Rummel pitched one run baseball over 5 innings as Tulane defeated Wright State, 4-3.

In Hammond, Southeastern defeated SIU-Edwardsville, 11-2.