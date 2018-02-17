× Northshore Final: Mandeville, SSA win in Division I semifinals

8th seeded Mandeville and 3rd seed St Scholastica have reached the championship game of the Division I soccer semifinals. That game will be played next Friday in Lafayette.

The Skippers won at St Amant 2-1. Here’s the highlights.

SSA defeated Northshore 1-0 Friday night at St Paul's Hunter Stadium. Here's the highlights.

Mary Lynn Schwing scored the lone goal of the game, 15 minutes in. Here's what Mary Lynn and head coach Mike Ortner said about reaching the championship game.

The Doves are aiming for their first state title since 2015.