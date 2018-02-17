A picture taken on February 3, 2018 shows football balls on the pitch prior to the French L1 football match between Lille Losc and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. / AFP PHOTO / Denis Charlet (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images)
Northshore Final: Mandeville, SSA win in Division I semifinals
8th seeded Mandeville and 3rd seed St Scholastica have reached the championship game of the Division I soccer semifinals. That game will be played next Friday in Lafayette.
The Skippers won at St Amant 2-1. Here’s the highlights.
SSA defeated Northshore 1-0 Friday night at St Paul's Hunter Stadium. Here's the highlights.
Mary Lynn Schwing scored the lone goal of the game, 15 minutes in. Here's what Mary Lynn and head coach Mike Ortner said about reaching the championship game.
The Doves are aiming for their first state title since 2015.