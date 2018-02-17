National Great Backyard Bird Count Day at Jean Lafitte National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- You can watch birds from your backyard or you can go to a national park to get a good variety of birds. That's what a hand full of people did Saturday morning at Jean Lafitte National Park. It's a worldwide event which people go out and count birds to help scientists know which birds are in a particular area.

It's also a good movement to get people up and going outside in nature. It's an important event because birds are a good indication of what's going on ecologically across the board with birds, This year is especially important because it's the year od the bird, where different organizations like Audubon Society, National Geographic, and more partner up to really focus on birds.