Memphis gets season sweep over Tulane

New Orleans-- Tulane's men's basketball team remains winless in the month of February, dropping their 5th-straight game on Saturday. Memphis defeated the Green Wave 68-63, as the Tigers sweep the season series between the two American Athletic Conference teams.

Despite their best effort to keep it close throughout, the Green Wave were fighting from behind the entire game, trailing by as many as 13 but trimming it to one midway through the second half. The Tigers out-scored the Green Wave 28-18 in the paint and edged them out on the glass 30-25.

Tulane (13-13, 3-10 AAC) was led by Jordan Cornish and Melvin Frazier, who both scored 16 points, followed by Caleb Daniels with 13 (11-12 FT). Cornish was 4-7 from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Martin, the AAC's leading scorer, had a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (16-11, 7-7 AAC) and Mike Parks Jr. added 15.