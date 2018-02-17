× Elite scorer: St Paul’s Parker Edwards scores 2,000th point

Only two players in the history of St Paul’s Wolves basketball has scored 2,000 career points.

Senior Parker Edwards reached that milestone Thursday night in a win over Fontainebleau. He needed 34 points to reach 2,000. He scored 36 points before being taken out of the game in the third quarter.

Edwards is Friday Night Sports’ Best player of the week, presented by St Thomas Community Health Center. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports’ Karen Loftus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday night, Edwards scored 29 points as St Paul's defeated Southern Lab.

Watch Friday Night Sports, February 23rd and March 2nd, on Nola 38 at 11 pm and WGNO at midnight.