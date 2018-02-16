Trombone Shorty ready to roll as king of the Treme Sidewalk Steppers parade Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews is the king of this Sunday's Treme Sidewalk Steppers second line parade, and he couldn't be more excited to represent his neighborhood.

"I remember when I was a kid living on Dumaine Street. If I am not mistaken I think they created it at the music hall across the street from Joe's Cozy Corner, and I remember Stafford from Rebirth," Trombone Shorty told News with a Twist. "It was about 10 at night and whenever I hear music I go outside. And I remember they had a box and a trombone and they was just on the sidewalk about 25 years ago. And so for me to be the king and for them to ask me to be, I am very honored, and it is a big pleasure of mine to do that."

Trombone Shorty will reign as king, with Queen Shawanda helping him to lead the "Treme Going Wild" Tricentennial theme.

The Treme Sidewalk Steppers annual second line parade starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre, then proceeds down Basin Street to Orleans and Claiborne, according to WWOZ. The parade stops at Ray's on the Avenue on Claiborne, before going down Orleans and turning right on Broad Street.

On Broad Street, the parade will stop at the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club and the Avenue Barbershop before turning right on St. Bernard Avenue.

On St. Bernard, the parade will stop at A New Day/Seal's Class Act then continue down St. Bernard to Claiborne.

The parade will turn onto Claiborne again from St. Bernard and stop at Charbonnet, Labat & Glapion Funeral Home on St. Philip Street before getting back on Claiborne and ending at Kermit's Treme Mother-In-Law Lounge.

"It's family," Trombone Shorty says. "And with me being a part of it we got probably a lot of tourists checking it out. But I am glad that a lot of people around the city is very excited about this and they get to experience the way we do it in Treme. I'm really excited about that, in front the family and everybody."