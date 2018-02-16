The produce pied piper, Mr. Okra, passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The streets of New Orleans -- quieter. The beloved produce delivery man, Mr. Okra, has passed away.

Who could forget his colorful truck, slowly rolling down the city streets. Or that wonderful voice, calling out the fruits and veggies of the day. Sadly, Mr. Okra’s son confirming for WGNO this morning, that the local legend passed away Thursday. He was 75-years-old.

"I go get my fresh vegetables for them. Then I get my coffee, then I go on my route and call them out. Let 'em know I got oranges and bananas," said Mr. Okra in a past interview with WGNO.

Mr. Okra was just as colorful as his delivery truck packed with produce. Family and friends still reeling from the loss of the local legend -- whose real name was Arthur Robinson Senior.

"I was with my daddy everyday, and now I don't have him. Right now I just feel so empty. I feel empty. He left me alone. He left me by myself," said Sergio Robinson, Mr. Okra's daughter.

A.J. Benandi owns AJ's produce in the Bywater. He was Mr. Okra’s supplier. He spoke fondly of mr. Okra – whose real name was Arthur Robinson Senior.

"The last of a dying breed. Hate to see him go. I really do. But you know we all got to go some time, huh," said Benandi.

Last summer, Mr. Okra’s business had to take the back seat. His health kept him from working as much, and he couldn’t pay for repairs to his truck.

"He just kept on getting worse and worse. My daddy had a massive heart attack," said Robinson.

The produce pied piper may be gone, but this spirit will live on.

"I want people to remember him as a good man, a happy man, a kind man," said Robinson.

Mr. Okra had 9 kids and lots of grandchildren.

It's unclear what will happen with the produce truck or the business.

The family needs help with funeral services, if you'd like to donate, please call Craig at 504 410 4890